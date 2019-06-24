Death of autistic boy found in Las Vegas pool ruled accidental

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled the death of an autistic boy — who was found Saturday in his family’s murky, green pool hours after he had been reported missing — as accidental.

Jacob Davis (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

It is believed that Jacob Davis, who turned 8 on Saturday, had walked away from his home on the 4400 block of Palm Grove Drive, near East Russell Road and Mountain Vista Drive, according to Las Vegas police. His family reported him missing about 5:15 p.m.

But just after 11:15 p.m. that night, police announced that Jacob was found in the family’s backyard pool, which officers at the scene had described as “swampy-looking,” said police spokesman Larry Hadfield. The coroner’s office confirmed on Monday that Jacob’s cause of death was a drowning.

“You could not see the bottom of the pool,” Hadfield added.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made in connection with Jacob’s death. The investigation was ongoing.

