Hundreds of ballet dancers audition in North Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The “American Idol of ballet” comes to the Las Vegas area this weekend.
Hundreds of talented dancers (ages 9 – 19) are auditioning for Youth America Grand Prix in hopes of receiving scholarships to top schools and companies. Future ballet stars are scouted at these auditions.
Participants go on to dance professionally for American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, New York City Ballet, and other top-level groups.
Auditions are being held at Nicholas J. Horn Theatre, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. in North Las Vegas.
Larissa Saveliev founded Youth America Grand Prix after training and touring with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, before defecting to the United States in the early 90s.