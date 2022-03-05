55°F
Hundreds of ballet dancers audition in North Las Vegas — PHOTOS

March 4, 2022 - 10:23 pm
 
Tiara Sherman (11) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages ...
Dancers, who compete in the Junior Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages 12-13, warm up o ...
Karyna Majeroni (10) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women age ...
Dancers, who compete in the Junior Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages 12-13, including ...
Gabby Peralta (10) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages ...
Kate Baldwin (10) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages 9 ...
Dancers, who compete in the Junior Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages 12-13, including ...
Dancers wait for their turn during Youth America Grand Prix 2022 Las Vegas, at Nicholas J. Horn ...
Karyna Majeroni (10) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women age ...
Tiara Sherman (11) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages ...
Gabby Peralta (10) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages ...
Tova Tustin (10) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages 9- ...
Dancers, who compete in the Junior Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages 12-13, including ...
Gabby Peralta (10) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages ...
Tiara Sherman (11) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women ages ...
Karyna Majeroni (10) competes in the Pre-Competitive Contemporary Competition Group 1 women age ...
The “American Idol of ballet” comes to the Las Vegas area this weekend.

Hundreds of talented dancers (ages 9 – 19) are auditioning for Youth America Grand Prix in hopes of receiving scholarships to top schools and companies. Future ballet stars are scouted at these auditions.

Participants go on to dance professionally for American Ballet Theatre, Paris Opera Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, New York City Ballet, and other top-level groups.

Auditions are being held at Nicholas J. Horn Theatre, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave. in North Las Vegas.

Larissa Saveliev founded Youth America Grand Prix after training and touring with the Bolshoi Ballet Academy in Moscow, before defecting to the United States in the early 90s.

