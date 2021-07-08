Internet duo pulls prank at North Las Vegas City Council meeting

The North Las Vegas City Council found love in an unexpected place — from a pair of internet celebrities using a council meeting for their latest prank.

Chad Kroeger speaks during the North Las Vegas City Council meeting. (Blake Apgar)

JT speaks during the North Las Vegas City Council meeting. (Blake Apgar)

The North Las Vegas City Council found itself in a peculiar position Wednesday night — the target of internet celebrities using a council meeting for their latest prank.

Don’t ever miss public comment. pic.twitter.com/tIcE6sRqok — Blake Apgar (@blakeapgar) July 8, 2021

Internet celebrities Chad Kroeger and JT used the city council meeting’s public comment section to speak about legalizing their “bro love.”

“Our relationship is kind and patient and shredded and that’s what I want in a partner. And I think a dank friendship like that deserves the same recognition and benefits that any other married couple would get,” JT said before breaking out into a rendition of Rihanna’s “We Found Love.”

The pair has pulled similar stunts at other city council meetings promoting other humorous initiatives. A viral video from 2020 saw the pair handing out free face masks at Huntington Beach, Calif. and inquiring why some people refused to wear masks. The duo has more than 170,000 subscribers on YouTube and uses performance art to build their brand.