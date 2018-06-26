Main gate at Nellis will remain open after sewer project delayed

A sewer project scheduled over the next two weeks in North Las Vegas was suspended, meaning the main gate at Nellis Air Force Base will remain open, city officials said Monday.

A Belgian soldier stands in front of the Thunderbird statue at Nellis Air Force Base, Main Gate on Tuesday, March 11, 2014. The base trains foreign air forces through out the world. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A delay in delivering construction materials forced the contractor to postpone the project at Las Vegas Boulevard and Craig Road this week, followed by work next week on Las Vegas Boulevard and Nellis Boulevard, North Las Vegas city spokeswoman Sandy Lopez said.

A new construction schedule has not been set.

