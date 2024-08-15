96°F
Man dies in North Las Vegas crash involving motorcycle, car

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 9:57 am
 

A man died in a Wednesday night motorcycle crash in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas police responded to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Ford Focus at about 8:58 p.m., the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release Thursday. The crash occurred at the intersection of West Carey Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the man on the bike, which was unregistered, was traveling eastbound on Carey Avenue and crossing Martin Luther King.

“The motorbike was illegally riding inside of a marked crosswalk, against a red light,” police said. “During that time, the Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard on a green light.”

Police do not suspect impairment.

The crash led to three separate collisions when traffic was stopped, but police said drivers of those vehicles were not injured.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.

