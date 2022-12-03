Man found dead in North Las Vegas apartment fire ID’d

Michael Floresca, 42, was found Monday in the 2200 block of Sun Avenue.

Firefighters respond to an apartment fire in the 2200 block of Sun Avenue in North Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (NLVFD on Twitter)

The Clark County coroner’s office Friday identified a North Las Vegas man who was seen running back into an apartment fire on Monday.

Michael Floresca, 42, was found dead around 6:20 a.m. inside an apartment in the 2200 block of Sun Avenue, near Civic Center Drive.

North Las Vegas fire officials said a man was seen running out of the apartment, then turning around and running back inside and shutting the door.

The coroner ruled Floresca died from inhalation of products of combustion. His death was ruled a suicide.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

