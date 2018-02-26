Man killed, person injured after car crash in North Las Vegas

The 65-year-old driver of the SUV and the driver who rear-ended him were hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The SUV’s driver has died, police said.

Police secure the scene of a fatal car crash near Losee and Washburn roads on Saturday night in North Las Vegas (NLVPD via Twitter)

A man was killed in a car crash Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police were called about 10 p.m. after a crash near Losee and Washburn roads.

An SUV northbound on Losee was in the left turn lane when a speeding sedan swerved from the middle lane and hit the back of the SUV, police said. The SUV then hit a car in front of it.

The 65-year-old driver of the SUV and the driver who rear-ended him were hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The SUV’s driver has died, police said.

Police said that alcohol is a suspected factor in the deadly collision.

This marks the seventh fatal-crash investigation by North Las Vegas police in 2018.

