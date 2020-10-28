47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
North Las Vegas

Man’s January death in North Las Vegas fire ruled accidental

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 6:13 am
 

The death a man whose body was found in a boarded-up house that caught fire in January has been ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Luciano Machuca, 47, was found Jan. 3 after firefighters worked for roughly an hour to extinguish the blaze on the 3100 block of Carroll Street, near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Machuca died from inhalation of products of combustion, the coroner’s office said.

It wasn’t clear why Machuca was in the one-story house at the time after it had been boarded up from a previous fire. Clark County property records show that the house was owned by Aurelio and Eduarda Machuca and was built in 1963.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
3
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
4
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
Police probe Las Vegas assemblyman’s use of campaign funds, residency
5
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST