Man’s January death in North Las Vegas fire ruled accidental

The death a man whose body was found in a boarded-up house that caught fire in January has been ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Luciano Machuca, 47, was found Jan. 3 after firefighters worked for roughly an hour to extinguish the blaze on the 3100 block of Carroll Street, near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

Machuca died from inhalation of products of combustion, the coroner’s office said.

It wasn’t clear why Machuca was in the one-story house at the time after it had been boarded up from a previous fire. Clark County property records show that the house was owned by Aurelio and Eduarda Machuca and was built in 1963.

