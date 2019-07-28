Missing North Las Vegas man reunited with family

Delvon Holley, 25, who police said has the mental capacity of a young child, was located early Sunday, one day after he was reported missing.

Delvon Holley (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A missing North Las Vegas man with a mental capacity of a young child has been found in good health.

Delvon Holley, 25, was located early Sunday, one day after he was reported missing, and has been reunited with his family, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Holley had last been seen near Barium Rock Avenue and Cumbria Iron Street in Las Vegas. Police at the time said that he was without his medication.

