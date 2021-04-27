54°F
North Las Vegas

Motorcyclist dead after North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 26, 2021 - 10:43 pm
 
North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorcyclist was killed after he collided with a pickup truck in North Las Vegas on Monday night, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Las Vegas Boulevard North and East Lake Mead Boulevard around 7:30 p.m., North Las Vegas police spokesman Alexander Cuevas said.

The motorcyclist was traveling south down Las Vegas Boulevard, ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck that was traveling east on Lake Mead, Cuevas said. The motorcyclist was thrown off the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuevas said the driver of the pickup truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The driver was not suspected of impairment.

Police considered speed a factor for the motorcyclist. The Clark County coroner’s office will name the motorcyclist who died once relatives have been notified.

The intersection was closed in all directions as police investigated.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

