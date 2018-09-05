Motorcyclist who died in North Las Vegas crash identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a North Las Vegas man who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning .

Airrion Andre Cato, 39, was traveling west on Cheyenne Avenue near Allen Lane when his motorcycle crashed into the side of a sedan that was turning into a business center, according to North Las Vegas police.

Cato was thrown from the motorcycle after hitting the car, police said. He died at the scene.

