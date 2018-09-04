Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

A 38-year-old motorcylist is dead after a Tuesday morning crash in North Las Vegas.

Just before 6 a.m. a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cheyenne Avenue toward Allen Lane when it collided with a sedan turning left into a business center, North Las Vegas Police spokesman Eric Leavitt said.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the sedan and the rider was thrown to the ground, Leavitt said. He died at the scene.

The 31-year-old man driving the sedan suffered minor injuries. He cooperated with police and did not appear to be impaired, Leavitt said.

Officers at the scene draped white sheets over the man’s body as children walked down the other side of the street.

Westbound Cheyenne was blocked between Allen and Simmons Street for the investigation but has since reopened.

