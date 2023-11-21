57°F
North Las Vegas

Nearly 60 CCSD students avoid injury in 2 separate bus crashes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2023 - 5:30 pm
 
Two CCSD school buses were involved in collisions in North Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. A July 28, 2022, shows a school bus in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

About 60 Clark County School School District students and drivers avoided injury Monday in collisions about 10 minutes apart in North Las Vegas.

This first crash occurred around 3:34 p.m. near the intersection of Donna Street and Cold Harbor Drive when a CCSD school bus was involved in a collision with a silver SUV, according to police.

There were approximately 45 students on the bus and no one reported injuries. The driver of the silver SUV had complaints of minor injuries.

The second collision occurred around 3:44 p.m. on Civic Center Drive, just north of Lake Mead Boulevard.

The collision involved a CCSD school bus and a silver pickup. There was approximately 25 students onboard, but no injuries were reported. It was a relatively minor collision, and since has been cleared, police said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

