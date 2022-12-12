NLV crash kills 2 toddlers, leaves 2 adults in serious condition

Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured when a car struck a tree Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

Rosario Garcia, foreground, her daughter Marissa, 6, and mother Leticia place flowers and candles at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their van struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rosario Garcia, right, her daughter Marissa, 6, and mother Leticia place flowers and candles at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their van struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A makeshift memorial at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their van struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A makeshift memorial at the site of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their van struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Isaac Garcia, his wife Rosario and their daughter Marissa, 6, look at the scene of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their van struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The scene of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their van struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The scene of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their van struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Davis Mallory looks at the scene of a deadly crash in the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street in North Las Vegas Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after their car struck a palm tree Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Police suspect speed and impairment caused the crash.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 9:16 p.m. near the 5000 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street after a silver Honda van sideswiped trees, a light pole, a wall and then struck a large palm tree head on, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

Two girls in the car were wearing adult seatbelts and not property restrained, Cuevas said. One toddler was decapitated and pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital where she died.

A woman in her 20s who was driving the vehicle and another woman in the passenger seat were both hospitalized and remained in serious condition Monday afternoon, Cuevas said at a news conference.

“The NLVPD urges parents, caregivers, and anyone traveling with children to protect them by making sure each child is secure in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight,” Cuevas wrote in a message. “We would also like to remind the public of the dangers of driving while impaired.”

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the names of the girls after their family is notified.

Anyone with information about the crash may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-2133.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers David Wilson and Brett Clarkson contributed to this report.