North Las Vegas crash leaves woman dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2022 - 5:07 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2022 - 8:08 pm
One person died in a crash in North Las Vegas on July 4, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police block off Gliding Eagle Road and Deer Springs Way after a car accident killed one person ...
Police block off Gliding Eagle Road and Deer Springs Way after a car accident killed one person ...
Police block off Gliding Eagle Road and Deer Springs Way after a car accident killed one person ...
A young woman died Monday afternoon in a traffic accident in North Las Vegas.

Two sedans collided at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street, near Revere Street. Police believe the vehicle driving on Deer Springs Way, driven by 18-year-old Brandon Iglesias, was speeding.

A passenger in the car that was hit, a woman in her 20s, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. That car’s driver, also a woman in her 20s, was taken to a hospital as well.

Iglesias was arrested and charged with felony reckless driving.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU on Twitter.

