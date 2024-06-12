98°F
North Las Vegas tax measures enjoy strong support in early voting returns

Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 3 Councilman for City of North Las Vegas, Scott Black, speaks at a groun ...
Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 3 Councilman for City of North Las Vegas, Scott Black, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in North Las Vegas. The City of North Las Vegas and SNWA broke ground on the Apex Water and Wastewater System in Garnet Valle that will add capacity to meet the future needs of Apex Industrial Park. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2024 - 8:26 pm
 

A pair of tax measures aimed at continuing funding public safety and infrastructure costs in North Las Vegas for three more decades was enjoying strong support in early returns released Tuesday.

Ballot Question 1 was winning with 80.38 percent of the vote, while Ballot Question 2 was winnign with 78.73 percent, according to county election results.

In the run-up to the election, city officials maintained that approving or rejecting ballot questions 1 and 2 won’t translate to any changes to future tax bills.

However, a “yes” vote, will mean a “safer community,” Councilman Scott Black told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last month.

The two taxes date back to 1995 and 1996.

One funds fire stations, street maintenance and parks, while the other pays “exclusively” for police department operating expenses and equipment, the city said.

They break down to $0.235 and $0.20 per $100 assessed, according to the city.

A homeowner with a property valued at $410,000 — the median average in North Las Vegas — pays about $624 with the two taxes. Property taxes are levied on only 35 percent of the property’s assessed value.

The ballot measures were endorsed by the unions that represent city police and firefighters, which noted that the taxes in part fund more than 100 “critical” employee positions.

Rejecting the initiative won’t necessarily mean tax cuts, according to Black, who said that the dollars Clark County collects likely will leave the city.

The extensions, which require voter approval, were originally pitched for a special election in December when the city said it hoped voters would be able to focus on a single issue.

The Clark County Debt Management Commission unanimously approved the ballot initiatives.

Black said in May that the City Council hadn’t discussed how to cover the “budget shortfall” that would occur if the initiatives don’t garner voter approval.

However, finding out before the current taxes expire in 2025 and 2027 will give the city adequate time to plan for future budgets, Black said.

A total of 164,767 North Las Vegas residents were eligible to vote as of this week, according to Clark County figures.

For the latest primary results, visit lvrj.com/results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

