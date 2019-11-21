North Las Vegas to explore courthouse expansion

The North Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday to move forward with studying the feasibility of building out the second floor of its municipal courthouse downtown.

(City of North Las Vegas / Facebook)

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to let City Manager Ryann Juden negotiate a contract worth up to $115,000 for a feasibility study by the building’s original designer, RAFI Architecture and Design.

North Las Vegas spokesman Patrick Walker said the city is interested in adding more services downtown as the area develops. He said an expansion could be for court space or offices, depending on the results of the study.

