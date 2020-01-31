North Las Vegas woman reported missing on New Year’s Eve found alive

No details on where Jennifer Sims, 46, was found or her condition were released, but police confirmed that she was recently removed from a missing persons database.

Jennifer Sims (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A North Las Vegas woman reported missing on New Year’s Eve has been found alive, police said.

No details on where Jennifer Sims, 46, was found or her condition were released, but North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt confirmed that Sims was recently removed from a law enforcement database as a missing person.

A family friend sent an email to the Review-Journal earlier this week saying she’s been found and is “being cared for.”

An initial press release from authorities on Dec. 31 incorrectly spelled Sims’ last name with two “m”s.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.