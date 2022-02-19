‘Now they’re resting’: 7 family members eulogized after North Las Vegas crash

In the weeks since a North Las Vegas couple suffered the loss of seven of their loved ones in a crash, the outpouring of support has come from all corners of the U.S.

Attendees of the memorial service for the Zacarias family, 7 of whom were killed in a North Las Vegas car crash that killed 9 people last month, move toward the burial site at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees of the memorial service for the Zacarias family, 7 of whom were killed in a North Las Vegas car crash that killed 9 people last month, move toward the burial site at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mourners attend the service and burial of members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a car crash last month at Palm Mortuary on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman releases balloons during the burial of the members of the Zacarias family, who were killed in a car crash last month, at Palm Mortuary on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Mourners, left, embrace near caskets during the service and burial of members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a car crash last month at Palm Mortuary on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People embrace during the service and burial of members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a car crash last month at Palm Mortuary on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The memorial service for the Zacarias family, 7 of whom were killed in a North Las Vegas car crash that killed 9 people earlier this month, takes place at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Balloons are released during the service and burial of members of the Zacarias family who were killed in a car crash last month at Palm Mortuary on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An attendee of the funeral for the Zacarias family, 7 of whom were killed in a North Las Vegas car crash that killed 9 people last month, releases balloons at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Balloons are released during the memorial service for the Zacarias family, 7 of whom were killed in a North Las Vegas car crash that killed 9 people last month, at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A family representative speaks to the media while Jesus Mejia-Santana and Erlinda Zacarias listen in the background following the memorial service for their seven loved ones who died in a North Las Vegas car crash last month on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Balloons swayed in the cool breeze to the sound of sorrowful mariachi music as seven members of a North Las Vegas household were eulogized Saturday morning.

Then, the balloons, and doves, were released, disappearing into the clear, sunny sky outside the Palm Mortuary-Jones in northwest Las Vegas.

Despite the tragic circumstances — in which Erlinda Zacarias and Jesus Mejia-Santana had to bid farewell to their children, stepchildren and a brother — the funeral services were “beautiful,” the grieving mother said afterward outside her North Las Vegas home, which dwindled from nine occupants to two following a Jan. 29 crash, the deadliest Nevada history.

“The world’s support was there with us,” Zacarias said in Spanish. “And now they’re resting.”

Zacarias’ four biological children and her adult brother were buried Saturday. They were: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15, and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35. Their five photos were attached to a white cross seen from a distance.

Brothers Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23, and David Mejia-Barrera, 25, will be repatriated and buried in Mexico, Zacarias said about her two stepsons. The couple will attend that funeral in about two weeks.

On Saturday, dozens of mourners joined the couple in their grief. The funeral home did not allow media access.

But in a live video shared by Zacarias on social media, the family’s pastor spoke about resurrection.

Later in the video, sniffles and music could be heard as five caskets were lowered underground. Messages of condolences poured in.

“I feel very supported; there were a lot of people,” Zacarias said later.

January crash

The seven victims were heading to meet up with Zacarias and Mejia-Santana for lunch when they were struck in the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.

North Las Vegas police said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, blew through a red light at more than 100 mph, slamming into the family’s minivan, causing a six-vehicle wreck.

Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, also died.

Miller will be buried Monday, and attempts to reach Robinson’s family have been unsuccessful.

A Las Vegas Review-Journal investigation found that Robinson had a clean record with Nevada’s Department of Motor Vehicles despite being cited for speeding at least five times in the 15 months preceding the fatal crash.

Zacarias said lawmakers should act so that a tragedy like hers does not occur again.

“Today it was them, tomorrow, who else?” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board also launched its own investigation. A preliminary report has not been released.

Support for family

In the weeks since the crash, the outpouring of support has come from all corners of the U.S., Zacarias told the Review-Journal in a short conversation from her home Thursday.

In addition to the $300,000 raised online for burials, friends and strangers alike have showed up to the family’s home bearing food, flowers, letters and other mementos.

The couple previously described the family members lost as inseparable.

Fernando was the “baby” of the house, while Adrian was an artist who enjoyed pampering his mother. They were both in karate classes.

Lluvia was the “boss” who kept the house in order, while Bryan was an aspiring paramedic.

David Mejia-Barrera was a hard worker, and his brother Gabriel was a kid at heart. Their uncle, Jose Zacarias-Caldera, settled siblings quarrels and watched over them.

Zacarias has taken to Facebook to share videos of happier times.

“I never thought we would have so much support,” she said after Saturday’s funeral. “That makes us feel good.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.