Pedestrian dies after being dragged half-mile in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run near Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards. Police believe the pedestrian was dragged a half-mile. His body was found near an onramp to I-15. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning.

The pedestrian was an adult male, according to North Las Vegas police spokesman Aaron Patty.

Patty said police received a call about 2 a.m. of a body that was found near Lake Mead Boulevard and Interstate 15. Police believe the pedestrian was stuck near an Arco gas station, 2001 Las Veags Blvd. North at Lake Mead.

Police are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run and are searching for the vehicle.

Patty said police believe the pedestrian was dragged a half-mile to the northbound ramp of I-15. The pedestrian’s body was found on the ramp.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Westbound Lake Mead is closed from Las Vegas Boulevard all the way to Interstate 15.

The onramps to northbound and southbound I-15 are also closed.

This is the 10th vehicle fatality of 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.