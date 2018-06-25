Pedestrian killed Friday night identified as North Las Vegas man

Tristen Lee Grittner, 21, of North Las Vegas died when he was struck by a Cadillac sedan shortly before 10 p.m. near Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway.

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle near Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway. Greg Haas/ Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Clark County coroner has identified a 21-year-old man killed Friday night when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in North Las Vegas.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, the North Las Vegas Police Department was notified of the accident near Bent Arrow Drive and Camino Eldorado Parkway. Officers found Tristen Lee Grittner of North Las Vegas lying in the roadway, where he was pronounced dead. He died of blunt force injuries, and the coroner has ruled his death an accident.

The investigation revealed that a Cadillac sedan was heading south on Camino Eldorado when it struck Grittner, who was crossing the street, police said.

The Cadillac’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers. Police said that it was not immediately clear whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

