Reed Elementary students assemble, cuddle Build-A-Bear toys

Jeremiah Cooper, 6, waits with his stuffed bear and Julie Hayes, the district manager for Build-A-Bear, at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Student line up to get the birth certificates for their stuffed bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Santa Claus gives Zachary Cables, 7, a hug at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Alesky Rubio Roa, 6, from left, Mateo Lopez, 6, and Sophia Hopper, 6, hug their stuff bears, at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Nathan Manore, 6, from left, Alesky Rubio Roa, 6, and wait with their stuffed bears at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Nathan Manore, 6, holds his stuffed bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Julie Hayes, district manager for Build-A-Bear, pretends to hear the bear talk for the students at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Students grab stuffing for their bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Students grab vow to take care of their stuffed bears at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Students put the heart for the bears on their cheeks before putting them inside the stuffed bears at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Lisbeth Ramon San Pedro, 7, hugs her bear with the heart in her hands before putting it inside the bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Lisbeth Ramon San Pedro, 7, puts a heart in her bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Karen Avila helps Lisbeth Ramon San Pedro, 7, sew up her stuffed bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Student line up to get the brith certificates for their stuffed bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Please Johnson, with Americorp, helps Lisbeth Ramon San Pedro with her stuffed bear's birth certificate at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Sophia Hopper, 6, receives assistance with her bear's birth certificate at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Sophia Hopper, 6, receives assistance with her bear's birth certificate at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Students wait to build their stuffed bears at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Volunteer Lilybeth Molina helps students prepare the stuffed heart for their bears at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Gabriel Dibwe holds a stuffed heart to his head at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Loyale Franklin, 6, from left, Rhaelyn Mendoza, 6, volunteer Lilybeth Molina, and Carlos Martinez, 6, prepare the stuffed heart for their bears at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Ahmari Braxton-Shelby, 10, hugs Julie Hayes, the district manager for Build-A-Bear, at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Volunteer Lilybeth Molina helps Ahmari Braxton-Shelby, 10, prepare the stuffed hearts for the bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Volunteer Lilybeth Molina helps Ahmari Braxton-Shelby, 10, put the stuffed heart into her bear at the Build-A-Bear-Workshop at Doris Reed Elementary School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The jubilant sound of children’s laughter could be heard from the library to the front office at Reed Elementary School on a recent Thursday as students eagerly anticipated making Build-A-Bear Workshop stuffed animals.

Through donations from Bob and Lovee Arum to Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada, all the students at Reed received their own bears from Build-A-Bear. The retail chain sells teddy bears and other stuffed animals that customers assemble interactively.

CIS of Southern Nevada coordinated with Phoenix-based Build-A-Bear district manager Julie Hayes, who worked with the Build-A-Bear Workshop at Galleria mall to bring in employees and create a ceremony for students. CIS is a national dropout-prevention organization.

“When I walked in here today, I couldn’t believe it,” said Cheri Ward, executive director for CIS of Southern Nevada. “The school decorated the whole thing to create the whole atmosphere of Christmas. The kids are so excited, even the older ones.”

“Bear Builders” from the Build-A-Bear store visited the school Dec. 13 with partially stuffed bears. During a ceremony, children finished stuffing and dressing the bears, inserting tiny peppermint striped hearts to symbolically fill the bears with love. Build-A-Bear volunteers then finished sewing up the bears for students, who were given birth certificates for their furry friends.

School officials initially weren’t sure all students would be able to receive a bear, said Principal Jennifer Boeddeker. The bears typically sell for $12 to $30, according to a Build-A-Bear representative, and about 760 students attend Reed Elementary.

“We didn’t want to leave any students out,” Boeddeker said, expressing gratitude for the donations.

The school partnered with CIS at the beginning of the school year to generate additional resources for families, according to Boeddeker.

“We put a full-time person in the school to build a relationship with these kids to find out what’s keeping them from being successful,” Ward said, “to ensure that we can bring that to them. This is all part of the experience.”

Ward said the ceremony was part of a continuing effort to keep children motivated and excited about going to school.

“If they can feel so loved and cared for at their school, they’re going to want to be there,” she said.

