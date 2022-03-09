Report: Motorist who caused deadly NLV crash was driving 103 mph

Authorities said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, caused the six-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Jan. 29.

North Las Vegas Police release footage of the moments leading up to the crash at Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Jan. 29, resulting in the death of nine people.

Authorities get set to tow a vehicle involved a six-car crash at the scene of a fatal crash on West Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022. Nine people died in the accident Saturday afternoon. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorist who caused a crash that killed eight people and himself was driving his car at 103 mph at the time of the crash, according to a newly released police report, and he had accelerated from a speed of 90 mph just five seconds before the lethal collision.

Authorities said Gary Dean Robinson, 59, caused the six-vehicle crash at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street on Jan. 29. The crash killed Robinson, a passenger in his Dodge Challenger and seven members of the same family who were in a minivan that was struck by Robinson’s vehicle.

A crash report released by the North Las Vegas Police Department states police downloaded data from the so-called black box in Robinson’s Challenger.

“The download from V1 (Robinson’s vehicle) clearly shows the vehicle was in proper operation and that (it) was at full acceleration and was listed at 90 mph 5 seconds before the collision,” investigator Trevor DeSousa wrote in the report. “The download showed V1 accelerated to a speed of 103 mph in the posted 35 mph speed zone and was at 103 mph with contact/impact with v2.”

Also killed in the crash were Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.

