Speeding motorcyclist, 29, killed in North Las Vegas crash

A 29-year-old motorcyclist, whom police say was traveling at a high rate of speed, was killed in a crash with an SUV on Thursday morning in North Las Vegas.

According to police, the crash, which involved a 2024 Nissan Rogue and a 2007 Suzuki Hayabusa, occurred at about 8:44 a.m. near Revere Street and West Carey Avenue.

Authorities said that preliminary findings indicate the Suzuki was traveling west on Carey Avenue at a high rate of speed.

As the Suzuki entered the intersection at Revere Street, police said the motorcyclist failed to yield right of way to the Nissan Rogue, which was heading east on Carey Avenue and making a left turn to go north on Revere Street.

The motorcycle rider, a 29-year-old man, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue, an 82-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. Police noted that impairment is not believed to be a factor for the SUV driver.

The identification of the motorcyclist, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about the crash is asked to contact North Las Vegas police by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 -5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.