Squatters suspected in North Las Vegas animal clinic fire

No one was injured after a Wednesday morning fire at an abandoned animal clinic in North Las Vegas.
Firefighters from the Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments responded just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to 2500 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Civic Center Drive.
The fire was likely caused by squatters, according to NLVFD. This is the second time firefighters have fought a blaze at the building in the past few weeks.
The department said the building is no longer structurally sound, and will likely be torn down as a safety precaution.
No injuries were reported, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.