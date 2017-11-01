Squatters suspected in North Las Vegas animal clinic fire

No one was injured after a Wednesday morning fire at an abandoned animal clinic in North Las Vegas.

Firefighters from Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments check for hot spots after a fire at an abandoned animal clinic. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters from the Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments responded just after 1 a.m. Wednesday to 2500 E. Lake Mead Blvd., near Civic Center Drive.

The fire was likely caused by squatters, according to NLVFD. This is the second time firefighters have fought a blaze at the building in the past few weeks.

The department said the building is no longer structurally sound, and will likely be torn down as a safety precaution.

No injuries were reported, and the cost of damage has not yet been estimated.

