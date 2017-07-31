Wing Time in north valley specializes in distinctive sauces

Peanut butter and grape jelly sandwiches with chicken wings and enchilada-style chicken fingers are just a couple of the distinctive items offered at northwest chicken restaurant Wing Time.

Wing Time, which opened in November in the Crossroads Towne Center, offers chicken wings and fingers in flavors including the “Red Rooster,” a mix of spciy and sweet with crushed hot Cheetos on top; “Louis N Ana,” which is buttery garlic with Cajun seasoning; and “Orange U Happy,” which has orange sauce. Owners Michael Solomon and Lance Graulich created the sauces.

“We’re just getting started with (sauces) people really haven’t seen before,” Solomon said.

Solomon and Graulich, have long histories in the restaurant industry, which is how they met several years ago. Graulich was one of the founders of Pink Box Doughnuts and franchised multiple Wing Stop locations to Las Vegas, which he sold about five years ago. Solomon, of Summerlin, worked from ages 9 to about 16 at his parents’ cookie shop in Louisville, Kentucky. He later followed in their footsteps and became a franchiser when he moved to Las Vegas about 20 years ago. He has franchised cookie shops (Great American Cookies, which closed about two years ago) and several Capriotti’s locations. He also opened a burger joint (Create) with Graulick, which closed more than five years ago. Both have been doing business in North Las Vegas for several years. Wing Time is Solomon’s first independent business venture since the burger restaurant.

“I’ve been (franchising) for 20 years, and decided that I wanted to make my own system,” Solomon said.

Solomon said the vision behind Wing Time was to take two of the most popular chicken items, wings and fingers, and add a large selection of sauces. Wing Time hand-breads its chicken fingers in gluten-free potato chip breading, he said, adding that the materials used in the fryers are gluten-free.

“If you like chicken wings and your significant other doesn’t and they want chicken fingers, you’re both going to get the same quality of products,” he said.

Wing Time Where: 6572 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 140 More information: 702-476-8999 or wingtime.net

6572 N. Decatur Blvd., Suite 140