Woman, 76, dies after North Las Vegas crash

Police said charges including vehicular manslaughter were expected to be brought against the other driver involved in the crash.

A 76-year-old woman has died after a crash in North Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, police said.

In a press release, the North Las Vegas Police Department also said charges including vehicular manslaughter were expected to be brought against the 34-year-old woman who was driving the SUV that collided with the 76-year-old woman’s SUV.

The crash happened in the area of Losee and Washburn roads at about 1:35 p.m. Friday, the press release said.

According to police, who cited a preliminary investigation, a black 2024 Hyundai Kona driven by the 34-year-old woman was traveling south in the left turn lane on Losee when it started to make a left turn onto eastbound Washburn at a flashing yellow light. That’s when the Hyundai collided with a 2020 Mazda CX-5 that was heading north on Washburn, police said.

The 76-year-old woman, who had been driving the Mazda, police said, was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. Police said in the news release that the Clark County coroner’s office notified police early Saturday that the woman had died. The woman’s cause of death was pending, police said.

The 34-year-old woman who had been behind the wheel of the Hyundai, as well as her passenger, a 14-year-old boy, suffered minor injuries and both were transported to UMC.

Police said that neither speed nor impairment were believed to have been factors in the crash.

“However, charges are expected to be brought against the driver of the Hyundai for failure to yield the right of way and vehicular manslaughter,” the police press release said.

The identity of the woman who died would be released by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

The crash remained under investigation. Anyone with information was urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.