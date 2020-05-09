Woman dies after being struck by truck in North Las Vegas

A 29-year-old woman crossing Cheyenne Avenue outside of a crosswalk was struck and killed by a pickup truck Friday morning in North Las Vegas, police said.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 29-year-old woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck Friday morning in North Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called about 5:20 a.m. to the crash at Cheyenne Avenue and Bassler Street, east of Civic Center Drive, the North Las Vegas Police Department said. The woman was crossing Cheyenne outside of a crosswalk when the pickup truck hit her.

The driver of the black Dodge pickup remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Detectives did not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.