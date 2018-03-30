Woman dies in North Las Vegas crash

A woman was killed when a vehicle hit her near Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, near Carey Avenue, North Las Vegas police tweeted. She died at the scene.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday night.

A woman was killed when a vehicle hit her near Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, near Carey Avenue, the North Las Vegas Police Department tweeted. She died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the crash site.

#Breaking. The NLVPD is working a fatal auto pedestrian accident on N. Las Vegas BLVD and Mccarran. One female pedestrian deceased on scene, vehicle and driver remained on scene. Please avoid the area as our Fatal Team investigates the crash. PIO enroute. — NLVPD (@NLVPD) March 30, 2018

Officers advised drivers to avoid the area while Police Department’s fatal crash team investigates.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family is notified.

Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, North Las Vegas