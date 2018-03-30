North Las Vegas

Woman dies in North Las Vegas crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2018 - 10:56 pm
 

North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday night.

A woman was killed when a vehicle hit her near Las Vegas Boulevard North and McCarran Street, near Carey Avenue, the North Las Vegas Police Department tweeted. She died at the scene.

The driver stayed at the crash site.

Officers advised drivers to avoid the area while Police Department’s fatal crash team investigates.

No further information was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the woman’s identity once her family is notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
North Las Vegas Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like