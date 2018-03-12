North Las Vegas

Woman hit, killed while crossing North Las Vegas street identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2018 - 10:30 am
 

A woman killed Friday morning after being struck by an SUV while crossing a North Las Vegas street against the traffic light has been identified.

Danielle McClendon, 34, of North Las Vegas died from multiple blunt-force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined. Her death was ruled an accident.

North Las Vegas police said McClendon was hit by a red SUV shortly after 9 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Gowan Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Witnesses told police the driver had the green light when McClendon crossed Gowan Road and was struck.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.

