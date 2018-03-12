Woman hit, killed while crossing North Las Vegas street identified

Witnesses said Danielle McClendon, 34, of North Las Vegas was hit by a red SUV shortly after 9 a.m. Friday as she crossed West Gowan Road at Martin Luther King Boulevard against a traffic light.

A 34-year-old woman crossing a North Las Vegas street against the traffic light Friday morning was struck by an SUV and killed. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman killed Friday morning after being struck by an SUV while crossing a North Las Vegas street against the traffic light has been identified.

Danielle McClendon, 34, of North Las Vegas died from multiple blunt-force injuries, the Clark County coroner’s office has determined. Her death was ruled an accident.

North Las Vegas police said McClendon was hit by a red SUV shortly after 9 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Gowan Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Witnesses told police the driver had the green light when McClendon crossed Gowan Road and was struck.

West Gowan Road and North Martin Luther King Boulevard, north las vegas, nv