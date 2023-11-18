Woman in mobility scooter killed in hit-and-run Friday night

The woman was crossing Las Vegas Boulevard near Webster Street when she was hit by a late model yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 58-year-old woman crossing Las Vegas Boulevard in North Las Vegas in her mobility scooter Friday night was struck and killed in a hit-and-run.

The victim was crossing the boulevard near Webster Street, outside of a marked crosswalk, at about 8:45 p.m. when she was hit by a late model yellow Chevrolet Camaro driving north on the boulevard, the North Las Vegas Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the Chevrolet failed to stop at the scene and remains at large, police said.

When officers arrived, the woman had life-threatening injuries and was transported to University Medical Center, where she later died, according to police.

The woman’s identity as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after her family members are notified, police said.

Anyone with information about the collision may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.