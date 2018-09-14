Woman who died after crashing car in North Las Vegas garage ID’d

Barbara Jacobs, 73, died Thursday after apparently suffering a medical episode and crashing a car into the garage at her home on the 3400 block of Herring Gull Lane in North Las Vegas.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a North Las Vegas woman who died after apparently suffering a medical episode and crashing a car into her garage Thursday afternoon.

Barbara Jacobs, 73, crashed at her home on the 3400 block of Herring Gull Lane, near Aliante Parkway and Grand Teton Drive, according to North Las Vegas police.

After the crash, the car caught fire and the engine remained on, a police spokesman said.

Jacobs died at University Medical Center. Her cause of death had not been determined by the coroner’s office.

