Woman whose body was found in desert area in North Las Vegas ID’d

A woman whose death was described as suspicious after her body was found in a desert area in North Las Vegas has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The body of Julisa Zunini, a 25-year-old Las Vegas resident, was found Friday afternoon in the far northeast valley on or near the 8900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, said North Las Vegas police spokesperson Eric Leavitt. The body was off the road in a desert area near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Leavitt described the recovery of Zunini’s body Friday as “definitely suspicious.”

Zunini’s cause and manner of death was still pending from the coroner’s office Tuesday morning.

8900 N Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV. 89115