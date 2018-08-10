North Las Vegas police investigate body found in desert

The body was found on or near the 8900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, spokesman Eric Leavitt said. It’s exact location wasn’t immediately clear.

North Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas police are investigating a body found Friday afternoon in a desert area in the far northeast valley.

Detectives were en route.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

8900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, Las Vegas