Workers to ‘fog’ area in North Las Vegas to combat mosquitoes

A female Aedes aegypti mosquito, known to be a carrier of the Zika virus, acquires a blood meal on the arm of a researcher Jan. 18, 2016, at the Biomedical Sciences Institute of Sao Paulo University in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Andre Penner/File, AP)

Health officials will spray an area in North Las Vegas early Friday to fight a mosquito species capable of spreading Zika and other viruses that was found locally for the first time last week.

Three Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were trapped last week by the Southern Nevada Health District within the city’s 89032 ZIP code.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” district workers will spray a fine fog during the early morning hours in the area bordered by Decatur Boulevard, Alexander Road, Valley Drive and Gowan Road.

The mosquito-fighting product — called Duet — is registered by the Environmental Protection Agency and contains active ingredients recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the health district. People who live in the area do not need to take any special precautions, it said.

The health district has now trapped 23 Aedes mosquitoes, and is continuing to capture the bloodsuckers. All of the bugs the district has sent for testing so far have been negative for Zika.

