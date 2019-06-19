Olympic Day at The Orleans lets kids learn about sports

About 300 kids from six regional Boys and Girls clubs took part in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. on Tuesday at The Orleans.

Destiny Chee, 11, carries the torch on Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Braelynn Schoen, 8, of Southern Highlands Boys & Girls Club, prepares for Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred kids from six regional Boys and Girls clubs learned about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Braelynn Schoen, 8, from left, Jazleen Lowe, 9, and Lilli Bridwell, 8, of Southern Highlands Boys & Girls Club prepare for Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Andre Agassi, Desert Pines and Downtown Boys & Girls Clubs march in the procession on Olympic Day at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club members march in the procession on Olympic Day at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bianca Perez, 11, of Lied Boys & Girls Club prepares to pass the torch to Brandon Paz, 10, of Desert Pines Boys & Girls Club on Olympic Day at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Arian Diaz Medina, 8, carries the torch on Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Semajanae Griffin, 9, from left, Luis Delgadillo, 11, and Kemaj Griffin 9, pose on the podium on Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Khilyne Vergo, 6, and Arianny Martinez, 5, pose in the Team USA Social Experience Truck on Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Luciano Sparacio, 8, plays table tennis as coach Jozon Lavilla, left, looks on during Olympic Day at the Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs participated in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Olympic athletes Bradie Tennell of U.S. Figure Skating and Connor Fields of Team USA BMX pose on Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs will participate in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Olympic athlete Bradie Tennell of U.S. Figure Skating meets Kennedy Spears, 5, as Britany Arias, 6, left, and Araela Funez, 7, all of Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club, look on during Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs will participate in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Olympic athlete Bradie Tennell of U.S. Figure Skating works on balance with Lied Memorial Boys & Girls Club members during Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs will participate in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Olympic athlete Bradie Tennell of U.S. Figure Skating poses with members of Ralph & Betty Engelstad and John D. “Jackie” Gaughan Boys & Girls Club members during Olympic Day at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs will participate in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Ishmael Edwards, 10, of John D. "Jackie" Gaughan Boys & Girls Club tries curling on Olympic Day at The Orleans in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs will participate in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Harena Tewelde, 12, of Lied Boys & Girls Club tries curling on Olympic Day at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Three hundred youth from six regional Boys and Girls clubs will participate in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The event included a meet-and-greet with local team mascots and three Olympic athletes, U.S. figure skater Bradie Tennell, judo expert Joe Marchal and Connor Fields of Team USA BMX.

Representatives from the Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Aviators, table tennis, street curling, judo, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Lights, Vegas Rollers of World Team Tennis and the Team USA Social Experience Truck supported the kids.