Olympic Day at The Orleans lets kids learn about sports
About 300 kids from six regional Boys and Girls clubs took part in a series of hands-on, experiential opportunities to learn about both sports and the Olympics Games. on Tuesday at The Orleans.
The event included a meet-and-greet with local team mascots and three Olympic athletes, U.S. figure skater Bradie Tennell, judo expert Joe Marchal and Connor Fields of Team USA BMX.
Representatives from the Las Vegas Aces, Las Vegas Aviators, table tennis, street curling, judo, Vegas Golden Knights, Las Vegas Lights, Vegas Rollers of World Team Tennis and the Team USA Social Experience Truck supported the kids.