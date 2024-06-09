89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Overnight fire destroys 10 boats at Lake Mead Marina

Smoke is seen rising from multiple boats on fire at Lake Mead Marina at Hemenway Harbor on Sund ...
Smoke is seen rising from multiple boats on fire at Lake Mead Marina at Hemenway Harbor on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Courtesy: Dave Madden)
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Mond ...
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Mon ...
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on Monday, June 5, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
An artist rending of the proposed A's ballpark at the corner of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas ...
A’s ballpark plan still being developed 1 year after Senate Bill 1
Vendors set up tents the day before former President Donald Trump’s June 9 rally in Suns ...
Hot weather expected for today’s Trump rally in Las Vegas
Las Vegas high temperatures may reach 106 to 111 on June 11-12, 2024, according to the National ...
Heat advisory, with possible 110, returns after a few days of ‘cooler’ temperatures
Man shot by officers while attempting to stab woman in northeast valley, police say
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 9, 2024 - 8:46 am
 
Updated June 9, 2024 - 9:09 am

An early Sunday fire sank 10 boats, did damage to several more and caused minor injuries at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“We built a fire break by pulling some boats out of the way and then the fire departments got water on the other boats,” said Bruce Nelson, whose family operates Lake Mead Marina.

Some of the docks at the Hemenway Harbor facility were also damaged by the fire.

Nelson said one firefighter was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and some other people suffered minor burns.

“Fire is never a welcome thing,” Nelson said. “We had our own fire boat to pull out the boats that were the closest. It started on one boat and jumped to the others.”

Clark County, Henderson, Boulder City and Bureau of Land Management firefighters responded to the fire that started shortly before 1 a.m., Nelson said.

Dave Madden said he and his wife were about a half-mile from the harbor when he saw the flames.

“You could hear the explosions,” he said. “There was a lot of smoke and it looked like about 10 boats on fire at one point.”

The cause of the fire was unknown as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Three Clark County Fire Department units were at the scene at Lake Mead Marina from 12:50 to about 5:25 a.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas crash
RJ

The collision occurred about 7:06 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue north of Fremont Street, according to a press release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

North Las Vegas Fire Department (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man dies in North Las Vegas house fire
RJ

The North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire near Craig Road and Simmons Street about 5:30 a.m.

Nine-year-old Isabella Smith, who trains at the BMX track at Veterans' Memorial Park, was crown ...
Boulder City girl becomes world BMX champion at age 9
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Isabella Smith is a seasoned veteran in the sport, having first started when she was 3. She got her start at the BMX track at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
New COVID strain detected in Nevada not a major threat, officials say
recommend 2
How to stay safe at Lake Mead, one of the country’s deadliest national parks
recommend 3
Pedestrian fighting for life after being hit by SUV
recommend 4
Fire erupts in Red Rock Canyon area on Memorial Day
recommend 5
How to see Hoover Dam — from the ground, water or sky
recommend 6
Lincoln County deputies avoid serious injury in pursuit, shooting