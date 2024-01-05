57°F
Local

Partial collapse of apartment building in northeast valley reported

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 5, 2024 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated January 5, 2024 - 3:34 pm
A residence on Exeter Drive in northeast Las Vegas. (Google maps)
An apartment building in far northeast Las Vegas has partially collapsed.

The front of a four-unit building at 2317 Exeter Drive, near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, collapsed just after noon, according to the Red Cross. The agency is responding to help.

There is a report of one serious head injury.

The front of a four-unit building collapsed just after noon Friday.

All four units have been severely damaged, according to the Red Cross.

Fourteen people were displaced, and emergency responders said one person suffered a severe head injury.

Emergency responders say the collapse was not due to a fire, but most likely due to the age of the building.

The Review-Journal is awaiting more details from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

