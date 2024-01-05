Partial collapse of apartment building in northeast valley reported

The front of a four-unit building at 2317 Exeter Drive, near Carey Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, collapsed just after noon, according to the Red Cross.

An apartment building in far northeast Las Vegas has partially collapsed.

All four units have been severely damaged, according to the Red Cross.

Fourteen people were displaced, and emergency responders said one person suffered a severe head injury.

Emergency responders say the collapse was not due to a fire, but most likely due to the age of the building.

