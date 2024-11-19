Pedestrian died a few days after collision with sedan west of Strip, police say

The collision occurred about 12:30 a.m. Aug. 5 at Industrial Road and West Wyoming Avenue, according to a press release by the Metropolitan Police Department.

A pedestrian hit in early August by a sedan west of the Las Vegas Strip has died from his injuries, according to police.

The original press release said evidence showed that the victim was in a crosswalk, but walking against a don’t walk signal at the time of the collision.

Wesley Goff, 53, died Aug. 12 at University Medical Center, becoming the 141st traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The driver of the 2021 Toyota Camry that struck Goff remains at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

Metro said it was notified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office that Goff died a week after the crash.

