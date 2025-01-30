53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Nusr-Et steakhouse, in The Park on the Las Vegas Strip, closed on Jan. 28, 2025. The restaurant ...
Steakhouse famed for $2.4K chops closes on Las Vegas Strip
A mini roundabout was added near Cimarron Road and El Parque Avenue recently, as Las Vegas offi ...
3 mini roundabouts added to Vegas road following crashes, speeding concerns
Clark County School District Deputy Superintendent Melissa Gutierrez speaks before Interim Supe ...
State of the schools speech emphasizes progress, room for growth
Police investigate a crash on South Buffalo Drive and Cool Pasture Avenue on Wednesday, Jan. 29 ...
Motorcyclist killed in southwest Las Vegas Valley crash
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 4:53 pm
 
Updated January 29, 2025 - 4:59 pm

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 3:36 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Lamb Boulevard. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced deceased, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The driver remained at the scene.

Metro’s fatal detail is investigating.

Motorists should avoid the area because of road closures for the investigation.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES