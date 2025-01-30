Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

The collision occurred about 3:36 p.m. Wednesday at Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Lamb Boulevard.

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred about 3:36 p.m. at Las Vegas Boulevard North and North Lamb Boulevard. The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced deceased, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The driver remained at the scene.

Metro’s fatal detail is investigating.

Motorists should avoid the area because of road closures for the investigation.

