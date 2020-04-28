Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas Valley

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in the northeast valley Monday night.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in the northeast valley Monday night.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Travis Smaka said the woman was standing in the street near Las Vegas and Hollywood boulevards when she was hit by a yellow tractor-trailer just after 10 p.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Smaka said. Impairment was not suspected.

Smaka said Las Vegas Boulevard is closed in both directions at Hollywood and will likely remain closed for hours.

