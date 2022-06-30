Pedestrian killed in central Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the area of East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in central Las Vegas Wednesday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of East Sahara Avenue and South Eastern Avenue. The pedestrian later died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Aaron Lee.

Las Vegas police subsequently said in a press release that the unidentified male pedestrian was in the roadway of Sahara, outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was struck. The driver of the vehicle that struck the man then drove off.

The vehicle involved in the crash was described as a possible newer four-door sedan. Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the driver who fled. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 702-828-3786. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.