Pedestrian killed on Las Vegas highway

A pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles Friday morning on northbound Interstate 15, according to the Nevada State Police.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles Friday morning on northbound Interstate 15 north of Apex.

The incident occurred around 3:05 a.m., according to a Nevada State Police news release.

A silver Nissan Altima sedan and a gray Toyota Camry were northbound on I-15 when a male pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was walking in the far-left travel lane just north of the vehicles, resulting in both vehicles striking the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

I-15 northbound at Apex and the Apex on-ramp is closed. Traffic is being diverted to Las Vegas Boulevard to bypass up to U.S. Highway 93.

