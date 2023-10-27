69°F
Local

Pedestrian killed on Las Vegas highway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2023 - 7:04 am
 
Updated October 27, 2023 - 7:54 am
(Getty Images)
A pedestrian was struck and killed by two vehicles Friday morning on northbound Interstate 15 north of Apex.

The incident occurred around 3:05 a.m., according to a Nevada State Police news release.

A silver Nissan Altima sedan and a gray Toyota Camry were northbound on I-15 when a male pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was walking in the far-left travel lane just north of the vehicles, resulting in both vehicles striking the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles suffered minor injuries.

I-15 northbound at Apex and the Apex on-ramp is closed. Traffic is being diverted to Las Vegas Boulevard to bypass up to U.S. Highway 93.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

