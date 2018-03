Las Vegas police shot one person on the 2000 block of Paradise Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday near downtown Las Vegas, authorities said.

Police did not immediately provide a time of call or other details about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

