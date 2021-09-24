Phone, email scams rising for NV Energy customers, utility says

NV Energy is warning customers to be wary of calls and emails where imposters demand payment.

NV Energy building (Review-Journal File Photo)

“In the past several days, we have seen an increase in scam calls and emails to our residential and business customers,” NV Energy said in a news release Thursday night. “These calls and emails falsely represent themselves as NV Energy, threaten immediate service disconnection and demand immediate payment, often via MoneyPak card, Venmo, Zelle and, most recently, Bitcoin.

“NV Energy does not call or email customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of nonpayment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and a 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail. NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle, MoneyPak, Venmo or Bitcoin. Please also be aware of our accepted payment methods and kiosk locations.”

Customers are asked to report any possible scam to NV Energy. They are advised to check their account at nvenergy.com/myaccount. Visit nvenergy.com/scams to learn more.

