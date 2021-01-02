Plane that disappeared from radar found safe in Arizona

A plane that had been scheduled to arrive in Henderson but disappeared from radar has been located in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, the Nevada Wing Civil Air Patrol said Saturday.

(Civil Air Patrol)

A plane that had been scheduled to arrive in Henderson but disappeared from radar has been located in Arizona, the Nevada Wing Civil Air Patrol said Saturday.

A 1957 straight tail Cessna 182 Skylane was last seen Friday near Twentynine Palms, California, according to Lt. Col. Thomas Cooper.

The pilot and plane were found in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, Cooper said.

Volunteer members from Southern Nevada participated in the search.

The Civil Air Patrol, a longtime auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, operates a fleet of 560 single-engine aircraft and 1,550 small unmanned aircraft systems.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.