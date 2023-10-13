Police: Medical episode led to CCSD bus crash; no students injured

A Clark County School District school bus driver was the only reported injury in a Friday afternoon crash, police said.

A Clark County School bus driver had a medical episode and veered off the right side of the road and hit a fence in the east valley about 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. About 20 children on the bus were not injured, according to teh Metropolitan Police Department. (Andrew Hurtado photo)

A Clark County School bus driver had a medical episode and veered off the right side of a road and hit a fence in the east valley Friday afternoon.

About 20 children on the bus were not injured, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The bus driver was taken to University Medical Center Trauma after the 3 p.m. crash at Owens Avenue and Sunrise View Drive. There was no word on the driver’s condition.

Metro and CCSD police are investigating.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.