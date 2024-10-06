Police: pedestrian struck, killed by suspected DUI driver

A 48-year-old Las Vegas man is dead after police say he was struck by a 1996 Ford Ranger on Saturday morning just before 6 a.m.

An 48-year-old Las Vegas man is dead after police said he was hit by a pickup truck that then fled the scene on Saturday morning.

According to witness statements and evidence at scene, a 1996 Ford Ranger was heading north on Marion Drive toward Flippin Street just before 6 a.m. when it struck the man, who was in the roadway near the intersection, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release Saturday. The Ranger didn’t stop, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, according to the press release.

Detectives located the Ranger and the driver, who police said displayed signs of impairment. Police identified the driver as Alfredo Jauregui, 22, and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

This pedestrian’s death marked the 114th traffic-related fatality in 2024 in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to the press release.

The collision remained under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to call Metro at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.