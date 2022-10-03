Police seek help finding woman missing 3 days in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police need help locating a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three days.

Jasmine Perry (North Las Vegas Police Department)

North Las Vegas police need help locating a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for more than three days.

Jasmine Perry was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29, at about 1:45 p.m. when she left home near Cheyenne High School to walk to the library, according to a new release.

Perry has bi-polar disorder and fetal alcohol syndrome; she functions at about the level of a 12 year-old, and she’s very trusting of strangers.

Perry is a black female adult, 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds, with a short afro, brown eyes and medium brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing eyeglasses with duct tape on them, a black shirt with spots, tan pants and brown shoes.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Perry or any John/Jane Doe matching the above description, and to notify police immediately if found. It should be noted that HIPPA permits disclosure upon request to law enforcement, and is authorized pursuant, 45 C.F.R. section 154.512.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perry is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.