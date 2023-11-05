Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands

NV Energy confirmed in an email just after 8:30 p.m. that power was restored for over 29,000 customers that lost power Saturday night.

Police cars gather at the I-215 exit on Green Valley Parkway Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, amid a power outage that impacted over 29,000 people across the southeast valley.

Crash causes thousands in Henderson to lose power

Tens of thousands of people lost power for over three hours in Clark County on Saturday night, according to NV Energy.

The power company reported that over 29,000 customers lost power around 5 p.m., most of them in western Henderson and some of the areas of unincorporated Clark County directly north and west of the city’s borders, according to NV Energy’s outage map.

Over 25,000 of the affected customers were in the 89014 and 89074 zip codes.

NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said the outage was caused by a vehicle hitting a transmission riser.

Delaney confirmed in an email just after 8:30 p.m. that power was restored.

