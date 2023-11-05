60°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 6:20 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2023 - 9:30 pm
Police cars gather at the I-215 exit on Green Valley Parkway Saturday evening amid a power outa ...
Police cars gather at the I-215 exit on Green Valley Parkway Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, amid a power outage that impacted over 29,000 people across the southeast valley.

Crash causes thousands in Henderson to lose power

Tens of thousands of people lost power for over three hours in Clark County on Saturday night, according to NV Energy.

The power company reported that over 29,000 customers lost power around 5 p.m., most of them in western Henderson and some of the areas of unincorporated Clark County directly north and west of the city’s borders, according to NV Energy’s outage map.

Over 25,000 of the affected customers were in the 89014 and 89074 zip codes.

NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney said the outage was caused by a vehicle hitting a transmission riser.

Delaney confirmed in an email just after 8:30 p.m. that power was restored.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Instagram @writermark2.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
Power restored after outage in Henderson area affects thousands
2
Celine Dion, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Katy Perry’s finale
Celine Dion, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Katy Perry’s finale
3
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
Israeli military discovers weapons stash, destroys explosives lab
4
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
5
CARTOON: Higher education rot
CARTOON: Higher education rot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Amazon buys 300 acres near Boulder City for $48 million
Northbound Interstate 515 near Spaghetti Bowl closed after crash, fire
Northbound Interstate 515 near Spaghetti Bowl closed after crash, fire
Dispute with Henderson drives nonprofit outside city to feed homeless
Dispute with Henderson drives nonprofit outside city to feed homeless
Henderson council appoints new CCSD trustee
Henderson council appoints new CCSD trustee
Police: Medical episode led to CCSD bus crash; no students injured
Police: Medical episode led to CCSD bus crash; no students injured
Bicyclist struck by trailer in Lake Las Vegas area dies from injuries
Bicyclist struck by trailer in Lake Las Vegas area dies from injuries